NFL Reportedly Tweaks Rule For Head Coaching Interviews

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

In recent years, an emphasis has been placed on improving fair hiring practices in the NFL — particularly at the head coaching position.

This week, the league issued an amendment that makes two important changes to the hiring process.

The first change alters the window of availability for prospective head coaches. Teams cannot interview a head-coaching candidate who is employed by another NFL team until three days after the conclusion of the regular season. This change applies to teams that missed the playoffs or earned a first-round bye. Coaches participating in Wild Card games have to wait until three days after their first-round matchup.

Secondly, candidates who are employed by another NFL team cannot conduct in-person interviews until after the conclusion of all Wild Card games. Internal candidates and non-NFL employees can be interviewed in person before this time.

These resolutions apply through May 31, 2024.