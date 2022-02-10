NFL Reporter Predicts Tom Brady Would Return With Another Team

Tom Brady’s “never say never” comment on his podcast has opened up the door for rumors this week, and there are plenty of them filing in.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated made an interesting comment about Brady’s future.

Breer said if Brady does return to the NFL, he doesn’t expect him to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think if Brady comes back it’s with another team,” Breer told Eisen. “I think there was some level of — I think Brady loves the guys he worked with, OK? Loves Jason Licht, loves Bruce Arians, loves Byron Leftwich. I do think there were little things that frustrated him there.

“Having come from as tightened-up of an operation as he came from for 20 years that’s perfect situationally, that knows how to handle things, that is so buttoned-down and business-like, I mean, I think that there were things from in-game things to the handling of the Antonio Brown situation that I think over time started to get to him a little bit. And so, I don’t think he’s coming back as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Now if there’s a contender out there that he aligns with, then maybe.”

Breer pointed out that Tampa Bay has a lot of key free agents to re-sign this offseason. Perhaps that played a role in Brady’s decision.

Even though the idea of Brady playing for another team is interesting, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times argued against that theory in his latest column.

“The Bucs would like nothing more than for Brady to change his mind about retirement, and they have every expectation that he will play in Tampa Bay if he does,” Stroud wrote, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Brady has been happy playing for the Bucs and living in the Tampa Bay area. He knows there isn’t anything the Bucs wouldn’t do if he decided to continue his career. They would sign any player. Give him whatever he thinks he needs to win. There would be no reason to leave.”