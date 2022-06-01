NFL Responds To HOC Requesting Visit With Roger Goodell, Dan Snyder

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The House Oversight Committee has requested NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Dan Synder to testify at a Congressional hearing on June 22.

The NFL has responded to these requests.

"We received the Committee’s invitation this morning and will respond directly in a timely manner," league office official Brian McCarthy said, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

"The NFL has cooperated extensively throughout the Committee’s lengthy investigation of the Washington Commanders, including by producing more than 460,000 pages of documents and responding to numerous questions in writing and in conversations with the Committee’s staff."

The HOC has been investigating a hostile workplace culture within Snyder's Washington organization. This June 22 hearing will also examine "the NFL's role in setting and enforcing standards across the League, and legislative reforms needed to address these issues across the NFL and other workplaces," per a statement obtained by ESPN.

The NFL fined the Washington organization $10 million as a result of their own investigation last June. Since then, new allegations of sexual assault and financial impropriety have emerged.

Stay tuned for the NFL's decision on these HOC requests.