NFL Reveals International Teams For 2022: Fans React

Jacksonville Jaguars players celebrate in London.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate during the NFL London 2021 match between Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The NFL is taking its game international. On Monday morning, the NFL announced five teams have been selected for the 2022 international games. Those teams include the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals will play a game in Mexico. The Saints, Packers and Jaguars will play in London. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is headed to Munich, Germany. The official matchups have yet to be released.

“The National Football League announced today that the Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play international games during the 2022 season,” the NFL announced.

“The Buccaneers, two-time Super Bowl champions, will play in the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Munich, Germany, while the Cardinals will play in Mexico City, where they hosted the league’s first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.

“The Packers will make their first international trip, becoming the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007. The Saints will play in the UK for the third time, having won on two previous occasions. The Jaguars have previously announced that they will play a home game at Wembley Stadium in 2022.”

This is a significant development for the NFL as it attempts to increase its audience worldwide. Fans appear excited about it.

There’s speculation that the Kansas City Chiefs will soon be added to the lineup.

Are international games a good idea for the NFL?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.