“The Buccaneers, two-time Super Bowl champions, will play in the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Munich, Germany, while the Cardinals will play in Mexico City, where they hosted the league’s first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005. “The Packers will make their first international trip, becoming the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007. The Saints will play in the UK for the third time, having won on two previous occasions. The Jaguars have previously announced that they will play a home game at Wembley Stadium in 2022.”

This is a significant development for the NFL as it attempts to increase its audience worldwide. Fans appear excited about it.

Big news for the NFL Worldwide. Excited to see the other half of teams that are playing https://t.co/oIyULajz6b — Kickoff Radar (@kickoffradar) February 28, 2022

There’s speculation that the Kansas City Chiefs will soon be added to the lineup.

The Chiefs are scheduled to be the road team against the Cardinals and the Bucs in 2022 and have marketing rights in Mexico and Germany. Could be a possibility we see KC abroad again soon. https://t.co/0toiNS8gzw — Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) February 28, 2022

I’d be surprised if it’s not Chiefs @ Buccaneers in Munich! 🇩🇪 https://t.co/Sab0Pafcyy — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) February 28, 2022

Are international games a good idea for the NFL?