NFL Rookie Appears To Call Out The Bucs: Fans React

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Safety Lewis Cine was the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, going to the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the first round. But this week Cine appeared annoyed at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for not picking him earlier.

Speaking to the media this week, Cine complained that "a team at twenty-seven" traded down to the first pick of the second round when he was still available after having told him they would pick him. Cine felt that he had been "done dirty" by the team he wouldn't name.

“I had a team at twenty-seven,” Cine said. “They know who they are. I ain't gonna’ say no names. It was at twenty-seven. The whole process — if you’re there — we’re gonna pick you. They move down to the first pick of the second round. I’m like, damn, they did me just so dirty.”

Obviously he's talking about the Buccaneers there without saying their name. NFL fans are pretty mixed on how to respond here though.

Some are pointing out that it's just a business and teams will do what they want in the interest of the team. Others are commiserating with Cine, saying that it's not right for teams to lie to players at such an important part of their lives.

Still others found it funny that Cine would try so hard to not name the Buccaneers but making it so obvious that they're the team he's talking about:

Lewis Cine was a First-Team All-SEC safety at Georgia and one of the top safety prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. But going in the first round wasn't exactly set in stone.

Clearly Cine has a chip on his shoulder. We'll see how in manifests whenever the Vikings play the Bucs.