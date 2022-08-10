NFL Rookie Has Reportedly Been 'Redshirted' This Year

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

For many undrafted rookies, injuries in training camp can spell and abrupt end to their NFL careers. But for one rookie in Denver, it has turned into his redshirt season.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos have placed rookie linebacker Christopher Allen on season-ending injured reserve. Allen is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury to his foot he suffered at Alabama 11 months ago.

But the news isn't all bad for Allen. The team will still pay him his $430,000 salary and intends to bring him back next year.

Allen played five seasons at Alabama, winning two national titles. He missed two full seasons though, and finished his college football career with 54 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Allen was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He ultimately went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft as a result.

The Denver Broncos probably could have used a healthy Christopher Allen though. The AFC West has turned into an arms race which makes competition for roster spots on defense more crucial than ever before.

Last year the Broncos had a top 10 defense and finished third in points allowed to go 7-10. But that still wasn't good enough to avoid finishing fourth in the AFC West.

Will Christopher Allen make the Broncos' 53-man roster in 2023, or will his career end before it begins?