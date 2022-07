HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the field just after the opening kickoff during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 21, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has announced he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Metchie III, a second round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama, has been diagnosed with the most treatable form of the disease.

The rookie wide receiver will likely not be playing football this season.

Our thoughts are with Metchie as he makes his recovery.

We can't wait to see the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout back starring on the field.