NFL Rules On Possible Suspension For Cam Jordan

The NFL has officially ruled its decision on Cam Jordan after an on-field issue Sunday night.

The veteran defensive lineman was ejected from the Saints’ game against the Chiefs after throwing a closed-fist punch to the face of a Kansas City OL. Despite the untimely ejection in the fourth quarter, the league has decided to rule against a suspension for Jordan moving forward. A future fine is still possible.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter Monday morning.

By rule, the referees did the right thing by giving Jordan the boot. But objectively, the punch wasn’t too atypical of the hand fighting that often occurs on the front lines.

The veteran was clearly frustrated with what he felt was a blatant holding call on Chiefs right guard Andrew Wylie. His reaction cost him an ejection, and potentially the game for New Orleans.

On the next play, Kansas City ran an option play to Jordan’s side. Patrick Mahomes flipped the ball to Le’Veon Bell who took the ball down the right sideline and into the end zone. The touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion gave the Chiefs a 29-15 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Cam Jordan took full responsibility for his actions and the loss of his team.

“No excuses! No matter how I feel about it, an ejectable offense was the outcome, I hurt the squad, and in the 4th qtr on a crucial drive! that’s on me! This loss on me! Can’t happen! Whatever the correction I will be better,” Jordan wrote on Twitter after the game.

With Sunday’s loss, the Saints drop to 10-4 on the season. New Orleans will face Minnesota and Carolina in its final two games of the season, looking to clinch the No. 1 spot in the NFC South.