NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday.

The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all).

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now reporting that the league is concerned that Sue Robinson could rule in favor of Watson due to how public things have become.

"One thing I heard definitively over the weekend, Sue L. Robinson wasn't happy how public some things have become. (I think) there is some concern with the league this thing could go the other way (in favor of Deshaun Watson)," Breer said on 92.3 The Fan.

If the ruling does go in Watson's favor, the NFL could appeal it, though that process would likely take a good chunk of time.

The hearing is expected to continue on Thursday. There's currently no timeframe for a decision on potential discipline.