NFL Running Back Appears To Suffer Injury On Live Video

After missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, it looks like free agent NFL running back Tarik Cohen suffered another major injury on Instagram Live, Wednesday.

According to Jacob Infante, "Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen seems to have suffered a leg injury while training on IG Live. ... hoping it’s not too serious. He’s been through so much, and another major injury would just be devastating."

Cohen was released by the Bears in March after being sidelined since Week 3 of the 2020 season with an ACL injury. It was the first significant injury of the former Pro Bowler's career.

The 29-year-old was selected by Chicago in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. And it didn't take long for Cohen to become a dynamic weapon for the Bears. Even earning All-Pro honors in 2018.

Since then, injuries have derailed what once was a very exciting career.

If healthy, Cohen could be a nice pickup for a team looking for a versatile, complementary back. But unfortunately, this looks like an injury that could set the RB back another year.

It's hard to feel for the former Bears star, especially after penning a very emotional letter to himself in the Players' Tribune.

Here's to hoping it's not as bad as it looked, or sounded.