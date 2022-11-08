NFL Running Back Cut Following Monday Night Loss

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints cut a running back following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

They cut running back Jake Funk, along with guard Wyatt Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley and Funk were cut from the practice squad.

Funk, 24, was originally a seventh-round draft pick out of Maryland in 2021. He was picked by the Los Angeles Rams and signed a four-year rookie contract with them.

That ultimately didn't mean much because he was waived by the team in October before signing with the Saints practice squad.

He appeared in five games for the Rams this season but didn't put up any stats.

Before he was drafted, he played at Maryland from 2016-20 and compiled 135 carries for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.