NFL Running Back Suffered Season-Ending Injury Sunday

It was a rough weekend for running back injuries in the NFL. Sadly, the latest one is going to be season-ending.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the New Orleans Saints yesterday. The injury is going to require surgery and will keep him out for the remainder of the year.

Huntley has been the Falcons' No. 3 option at running back this season and has done well with the rock in his hands. He has 76 carries for 366 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

The former undrafted running back out of Ball State made his NFL debut this season after not playing as a rookie in 2021. He played extremely well in stretches earlier this year, logging three games of over 50 rushing yards between Weeks 4 and 8, with a season-high 91 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons have fallen to 5-9 on the season after losing three straight games. A win in any of those three would have given them the lead in the NFC South title race.

Instead, the Falcons are fourth in the division - though they still are only one game out of first place with games against the Ravens, Cardinals and Buccaneers still to play.

Can the Falcons overcome the loss of Caleb Huntley? Who else will step up in his absence?