NFL Running Back To Reportedly Teach A College Course

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams is headed back to college - but with a unique twist.

Plenty of professional athletes have returned to college to complete their degree at a later date. Williams, however, will be headed back to college to teach rather than learn.

According to a report from ESPN, Williams will serve as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M's law school. The former sixth-round pick will co-teach a class on NIL, college athletics and athlete advocacy alongside sports attorney and business consultant Alex Sinatra.

Williams made the announcement during his appearance on Sinatra's podcast.

"Having someone who has been in that system, who can relate, and who can bring a certain stamp of actual, real-life engagement in that world, I feel like can be beneficial," Williams said on the podcast.

As for the why, Williams explained the decision is necessary amid the changing landscape in college athletics after name, image and likeness rules passed.

"There has to be someone that represents them," Williams said. "There has to be someone who understands the ins and outs when it comes to constructing contracts and doing all the little, minute details in the middle of it."

The class will reportedly begin in the spring of 2023.