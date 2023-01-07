There Are 2 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The final games of the 2022 NFL regular season are here and there's still plenty to play for.

In just a few hours, the Kansas City Chiefs will vie for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and company square off against Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders later this afternoon.

After benching Derek Carr, the Raiders saw backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham play surprisingly well. But will that be enough to upset the Chiefs?

Just a few hours later, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in a fight for the AFC South. The winner punches its ticket to the playoffs, while the loser would need tremendous help from the rest of the AFC to make it.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have been one of the hottest teams over the back half of the season. Meanwhile, the Titans have been beset by injuries and limped into a potential playoff position.

Here's the full schedule for today's games:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Which teams will win?