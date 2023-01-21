There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game.
Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the Los Angles Chargers in the Wild Card round.
However, Trevor Lawrence and company stormed back in the second half en route to a 31-30 win. The Jaguars reward for a hard fought win is the No. 1 seed in the AFC - the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over in the NFC, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings to set up a date with the No. 1 seed in the NFC - the Philadelphia Eagles. While quarterback Jalen Hurts was off the injury report, insiders suggest he could be limited tonight.
Here's the full schedule for today's games:
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC
- New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX
Which teams will advance to their conference title game?