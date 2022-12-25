There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Erin Andrews following a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The football world loved a change of pace this weekend as the majority of NFL games took place on a Saturday.

However, there's still plenty left over for Christmas Day. Three games are on the docket today, with potential playoff berths on the line.

Three of the six games in action are still capable of making the playoffs.

Here's the full schedule:

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

The Green Bay Packers got everything they needed yesterday, with the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders losing.

Aaron Rodgers and company need to take down the Miami Dolphins to keep pace in the NFC playoff race.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Arizona Cardinals. Tom Brady and the Bucs need a win to stay ahead of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.