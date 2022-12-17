There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 17: The Jumbotron gives a crowd noise decibel reading of 118.3 during a game between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings on November 17, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon.

However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday.

Three games, in fact, will unfold over the course of the day with a few playoff-hopeful teams in action. All three games today can be found on NFL Network.

Here's the full schedule:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET

The Colts and Browns are effectively out of the playoff race, but the Vikings, Ravens, Bills and Dolphins all have plenty to play for today.

Oh, and tonight's game in Buffalo will feature heavy snow - which should play to the Bills advantage.

Which game will you be watching today?