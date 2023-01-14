There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The time football fans have been waiting for is finally here: the NFL playoffs kick off today.

Two huge games will take place today, with the first pitting two NFC West rivals against one another. The Seattle Seahawks were one of the most surprising teams of the regular season, with quarterback Geno Smith playing at a surprising level.

Unfortunately, Seattle is forced to face off against a familiar foe today. The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak - with their third-string quarterback.

Arguably the most complete team in the league, the 49ers are heavy favorites today.

In the second game of the day, two of the best young quarterbacks in the league go head-to-head. Justin Herbert hopes to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to his first playoff win. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence is hoping to do the same thing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville is a slight favorite and the Chargers will be without star wide receiver Mike Williams.

Here's the full schedule:

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Which teams are you rooting for?