NFL Scouts Are "Very Excited" About 1 College Football Quarterback

CHAPEL HILL, NC - AUGUST 27: Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels sprints down the field avoiding defenders during a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 27, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Drake Maye hype continues to build as the 2022 college football season progresses.

During Saturday's edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst David Pollack said NFL scouts are "very excited" about Maye at this point in his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

"NFL scouts are already all-in on Drake Maye. Watch him while you can. 2024 prospect that has folks very excited," he said.

No one knew exactly what to expect out of Maye as he entered his first season as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback. But through eight games in Year 1, the redshirt freshman has exceeded expectations.

Maye is the best statistical quarterback in the ACC — and one of the best in the nation. He has 2,671 yards, 29 touchdowns and three interceptions on a 71.3 completion percentage. He also has 439 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

In the Tar Heels' most recent win over Pittsburgh, Maye threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 61 yards..

Maye and his No. 17-ranked squad, will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at noon ET.