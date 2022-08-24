NFL Scouts Might Not Be That High On Buckeyes Star

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After the 2021 college football season, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was widely considered a future top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But according to recent reports from NFL insider Matt Miller, there's been talk among NFL scouts hinting that the Buckeyes star could slip closer to the second round in the upcoming selection process.

"While I do not agree with this sentiment, there is quite a bit of talk from NFL scouts that Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a 'fringe' Round 1 prospect. File that away as the season gets started," Miller reports.

Smith-Njigba experienced a massive breakout season in 2021, finishing his sophomore season with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. With Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both sitting out for the 2021 Rose Bowl, the former five-star recruit went off for 347 yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches.

ProFootballFocus has Smith-Njigba ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Perhaps another outstanding season in 2022 could help boost Smith-Njigba's stock before the 2023 draft.