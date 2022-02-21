The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions, meaning they’ll play host to the biggest Week 1 game of the 2022 season on NBC. The only question left is who will they play? That would be none other than the Buffalo Bills.

That’s right. Josh Allen and the Bills will likely be the Rams’ Week 1 opponent.

“A team that is expected to compete for the AFC Championship, the Bills have a star quarterback in Josh Allen and an exciting offense. Expect this to be the selection if Rodgers does not move to the Mile High City,” writes John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.

All signs are pointing to a Bills-Rams season-opening game in September…unless Aaron Rodgers moves to Denver.

Bills Mafia invading SoFi? Sign us up.

NFL fans are loving the idea of a Bills-Rams season-opening battle.

“I think a case can be made for the 49ers or Cardinals, in-division opponents and playoff rematches, but the #Bills make the most sense in terms of blockbuster matchup on opening night for the #Rams,” one fan tweeted.

“#BillsMafia would definitely outnumber any Rams fans at a season-opening game. We’re everywhere,” a fan wrote.

“#BillsMafia may want to at least start looking at flight to and from LA. Game would be played on Thursday, September 8,” one fan said.

Josh Allen has become a superstar. He and the Bills have wanted the spotlight for some time now. It sounds like they’re going to get it.

Unless Aaron Rodgers is playing in Denver next season, it looks like it’ll be Bills-Rams in Week 1.