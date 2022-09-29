NFL Security Reportedly Looking Into Practice Incident

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There was a bit of an incident during the Miami Dolphins' practice on Wednesday and NFL security is working to get to the bottom of it.

According to Dolphins insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, someone was seen filming the Dolphins' practice yesterday. This is the first time in quite a long time that there has been an incident of an alleged outside source recording a team practice.

The videos were shared on Twitter and showed Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa practicing despite dealing with an injury. More importantly, it showed off the entire team walkthrough just 24 hours ahead of their Thursday Night Football game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

It remains to be seen if the people recording the Dolphins have even been identified, let alone questioned over what happened. But the league is definitely going to be fuming over this.

Users on Twitter are already pointing the blame at two potential culprits: the Cincinnati Bengals and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Some are saying that the Bengals should be fined for benefiting from the videos that were taken of the Dolphins. Others are joking that Belichick may have gotten the schedule mixed up ahead of his second game against the Dolphins.

Belichick and the Patriots were punished for recording the New York Jets' coaches during the 2007 season. They received fines and forfeited a first-round draft pick for their role.

But it seems extremely unlikely that either one of them were responsible for this recording of the Dolphins' practice. Most likely it was an NFL fan trying to get a big scoop.

We'll find out in the days or weeks to come, hopefully.