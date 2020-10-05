The NFL Is Reportedly Sending Teams A Major Warning This Morning

The National Football League is reportedly expected to send every team a major warning on Monday morning.

The first three weeks of the 2020 regular season went very smoothly. However, Week 4 is presenting some challenges. The Tennessee Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak, causing their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be pushed back. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton then tested positive, putting the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on hold. The Patriots and the Chiefs will now play on Monday evening.

While the NFL had a successful first three weeks of the season, players, coaches and staff members cannot let up when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

According to Pro Football Talk, the league is making that extremely clear on Monday morning.

The NFL is reportedly expected to read teams “the riot act” today:

As one source explained it to PFT, it’s expected that the league will review further information that the NFL has developed regarding the pandemic — and that the league will “read everybody the riot act” about following all protocols, with “big penalties” expected to be threatened.

Multiple NFL coaches and teams have been fined for improper mask use, but the penalties have not been too harsh yet.

Perhaps that will change following a tough Week 4.