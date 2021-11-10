The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Sends Clear Message About Controversial Taunting Penalty

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on field around NFL logo before a game.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The NFL continues to have referee Tony Corrente’s back.

Following a controversial taunting call on Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, the league’s officiating department is doubling down on Corrente’s decision to throw the flag.

In a video released by the department, Senior Vice President of Officiating Perry Fewell stated Corrente’s call on Marsh was “correct,” and enforcing taunting penalties will continue to be a point of emphasis.

“He takes several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench, posturing toward their sideline,” Fewell said.

Taunting is a point of emphasis to promote sportsmanship and respect for opponents. This was recommended by the competition committee and coaches.”

The NFL’s crackdown on taunting has drawn the ire of fans and players alike. However, it doesn’t look like the league is backing off of its stance.

At least not for this year.

Like it or not, flags will continue to fly for anything that can be construed as remotely taunting an opponent.

Fewell, a former NFL coach himself, knows better than most how high emotions can run between those white lines. He served as a defensive coordinator and secondary coach for most of his NFL tenure from 1998-2019.

That said, players will have to adjust for the time being.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.