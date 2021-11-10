NFL Sends Clear Message About Controversial Taunting Penalty

The NFL continues to have referee Tony Corrente’s back.

Following a controversial taunting call on Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, the league’s officiating department is doubling down on Corrente’s decision to throw the flag.

In a video released by the department, Senior Vice President of Officiating Perry Fewell stated Corrente’s call on Marsh was “correct,” and enforcing taunting penalties will continue to be a point of emphasis.

In this official explanation from the NFL, Perry Fewell uses the same word referee Tony Corrente did to justify the taunting call: “posture.” The word “posture” is used 13 times in the 2021 NFL Rulebook, but never in the context of taunting. pic.twitter.com/i9ISBYrvnI — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 10, 2021

“He takes several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench, posturing toward their sideline,” Fewell said.

“Taunting is a point of emphasis to promote sportsmanship and respect for opponents. This was recommended by the competition committee and coaches.”

The NFL’s crackdown on taunting has drawn the ire of fans and players alike. However, it doesn’t look like the league is backing off of its stance.

At least not for this year.

Did the ref throw his hip at Cassius Marsh after calling him for that taunting penalty??pic.twitter.com/zlSeTvgOuj — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 9, 2021

Like it or not, flags will continue to fly for anything that can be construed as remotely taunting an opponent.

Fewell, a former NFL coach himself, knows better than most how high emotions can run between those white lines. He served as a defensive coordinator and secondary coach for most of his NFL tenure from 1998-2019.

That said, players will have to adjust for the time being.