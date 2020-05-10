NFL Simulator Predicts The Winner Of Super Bowl 55

The NFL’s 2020 offseason is starting to wind down. The preseason could be here before we know it.

We’re a couple of weeks removed from the NFL Draft and almost every top free agent has signed. There are only a couple of months until the preseason is scheduled to begin.

Of course, we don’t know if the 2020 season will start on time due to the pandemic, but as of now, things are scheduled to kick off in early September.

Who will be holding up the Super Bowl trophy in February? A simulator has predicted the results of the 2020 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs won last year’s Super Bowl, but they’re not projected to win it all this season. Another AFC team is winning it all at Super Bowl 55, according to the SportsLine simulator.

Our model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and these teams have the best chance to win Super Bowl LV: Ravens 23.7%

Chiefs 21.5%

49ers 14.0%

Saints 10.3%

Vikings 3.6%

Bills 3.2%

Seahawks 3.2%

Bucs 2.9%

Eagles 2.7%

Cowboys 2.6%

Titans 1.6%

Rams 1.4% — SportsLine (@SportsLine) May 8, 2020

Baltimore being the early favorite makes sense. The Ravens had a great NFL Draft and bring back most of their key players from the 2019 team.

Who do you have winning it all this season?