NFL Special Teams Player Suing League Following Injury

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Back on Oct. 17, Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick suffered this injury as he was trying to avoid a collision on the sideline with an NFL official. He ended up stepping on a mat when he felt something pop in his knee.

Fast forward roughly a month later, and Patrick has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Chargers and others.

Patrick claims his injury occurred because his foot got caught on the mat at SoFi Stadium. That apparently made his knee bend in an awkward manner.

The 25-year-old linebacker is suing for lost bonuses and future earning potential.

Patrick's attorney, William M. Berman, commented on this unfortunate situation.

"Player safety should be the foremost of importance to the NFL and its owners," Berman said, via TMZ. "The NFL is a multi-billion-dollar sports enterprise and business, and it needs to do everything possible to protect its players from non-contact game injuries."

Patrick is considered a key contributor on special teams for the Broncos. He should return to the field in time for the 2023 season.