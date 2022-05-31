NFL Spokesman Releases Statement On Jerry Jeudy Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jerry Jeudy received great news on Tuesday morning. However, that doesn't mean he's out of the clear just yet.

Charges made against Jeudy were dismissed today. It's a positive development for the young Denver Broncos wide receiver.

A league spokesperson, meanwhile, will continue monitoring the situation. Some sort of discipline could be in play.

“We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," a spokesperson said.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not the NFL gets involved. It looks like the league will continue gathering the facts.

ESPN has more on what this all stems from:

"Jeudy, 23, was arrested May 12 and initially charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer -- a misdemeanor. Jeudy spent a night in Arapahoe County jail, per Colorado law, and was later released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and was allowed to have contact with the victim in the case, who is the mother of his 1-month-old child."

Jeudy is expected to have a big season for the Broncos catching passes from Russell Wilson.