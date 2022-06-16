NFL Stadium Getting Trashed Following World Cup News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: A general view during the first half of the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks game at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the sports world learned the host locations for the 2026 World Cup.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will share host venues for the beloved sporting event. In total, there are 16 cities that will be hosting games for the next World Cup.

Among the cities in contention was the nation's capital. However, Washington D.C. was not selected as one of the host cities and fans know why.

FedEx Field - home of the Washington Commanders - isn't up to snuff.

"'For only the the second time in men’s World Cup history, the capital of a host country will not host any matches,'" one fan noted. "FedEx Field strikes again. It wasn’t up to par. They had to add M&T in Baltimore. Not that appealing. We lose the World Cup."

"I was surprised about D.C. not getting a game until I realized how awful FedEx Field is," another fan said.

"I think I’m more upset FedEx Field failed to meet FIFA’s expectations. A World Cup not near the nation’s capital. Truly a missed opportunity," a third fan said.

The World Cup will be all over the U.S. in 2026.