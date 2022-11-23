NFL Stadium's Grass Reportedly Damaged By Driver

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns had an unwanted field invader at FirstEnergy Stadium early Tuesday morning.

Someone hopped the fence and drove out onto the turf, leaving significant tread marks in a spiral pattern spanning almost the entire western side of the field, per ABC News5 Cleveland.

The Cleveland Police Department said it is investigating the incident as a possible break-in. Police say it appears someone jumped the fence and used a golf cart to cause the damage.

The Browns released a statement about the incident on Tuesday:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

The damage done to the field was superficial and repairs are being made. The team is confident the incident will not affect this Sunday's home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.