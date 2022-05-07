NFL Star Appears To Suggest He "Almost" Signed With Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Earlier in the 2022 NFL offseason, there was clear interest between star pass rusher Von Miller and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys even emerged as the betting favorite to land the longtime Denver Broncos star. However, talks between the two sides never materialized and Miller ended up elsewhere.

A few weeks later, though, he's still teasing Cowboys fans about missing out. In a post on his Instagram story, Miller claimed that he "almost" signed with the team.

"Damn, Micah Parsons, it almost happened," Miller said in the post.

Instead of signing with the Cowboys, Miller inked a massive deal with the Buffalo Bills. He inked a six-year, $120 million contract that included a $18,525,000 signing bonus and over $51 million guaranteed.

Dallas, meanwhile, struck out on deals with almost every top pass rusher on the open market. The Cowboys failed to re-sign edge rusher Randy Gregory and had to settle for veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.