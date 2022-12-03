NFL Star Blasts TCU For Its Overtime Decision

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 02: TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (#6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs on October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It wasn't just fans in Forth Worth who were upset with TCU's overtime play-calling in the Big-12 Championship, even Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt couldn't believe the Horned Frogs fourth-down decision.

Instead of keeping the ball in star quarterback Max Duggan's hands, TCU elected to try to hand the ball off; getting stuffed at the goal line and effectively ending their shot at a perfect season.

"QB Sneak is the single most difficult play to stop for 1 yard or less, without a doubt. Especially when you add pushers from behind into the equation," Watt tweeted. "Will never understand taking the ball 5+ yards away from the line of scrimmage to try and gain 1 yard. At any level."

Others chimed in on Watt's thoughts.

"Please J.J. say it louder so that they can hear this in Provo," a user replied.

"Absolutely correct," commented ESPN's Ed Werder.

"CC: Nathaniel Hackett."

We'll see if the Horned Frog's decision ends up costing them a College Football Playoff spot.