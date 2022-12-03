NFL Star Blasts TCU For Its Overtime Decision
It wasn't just fans in Forth Worth who were upset with TCU's overtime play-calling in the Big-12 Championship, even Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt couldn't believe the Horned Frogs fourth-down decision.
Instead of keeping the ball in star quarterback Max Duggan's hands, TCU elected to try to hand the ball off; getting stuffed at the goal line and effectively ending their shot at a perfect season.
"QB Sneak is the single most difficult play to stop for 1 yard or less, without a doubt. Especially when you add pushers from behind into the equation," Watt tweeted. "Will never understand taking the ball 5+ yards away from the line of scrimmage to try and gain 1 yard. At any level."
Others chimed in on Watt's thoughts.
"Please J.J. say it louder so that they can hear this in Provo," a user replied.
"Absolutely correct," commented ESPN's Ed Werder.
"CC: Nathaniel Hackett."
We'll see if the Horned Frog's decision ends up costing them a College Football Playoff spot.