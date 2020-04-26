The Spun

NFL Star Calls Out 1 Aspect Of ESPN’s Draft Coverage

ESPN did a tremendous job broadcasting the first-ever “virtual” NFL Draft, but there was one aspect of the network’s broadcast that bothered some on social media.

The Worldwide Leader told several heartbreaking stories about tragic deaths in the families of the players drafted. Some felt ESPN was going over the top with the death stories.

Denver Broncos star Bradley Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was among those who called out ESPN on Twitter.

“I understand everybody has a story & motivation, but ESPN doesn’t have to highlight the worst moment that happens in some of these folks lives. Am I tripping?” he wrote.

Chubb was definitely not alone with this line of thinking. There were countless tweets about this aspect of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage.

Other than the death aspect, though, ESPN did a great job with its 2020 draft coverage and is deservedly getting praised for it.

