NFL Star Calls Out 1 Aspect Of ESPN’s Draft Coverage

ESPN did a tremendous job broadcasting the first-ever “virtual” NFL Draft, but there was one aspect of the network’s broadcast that bothered some on social media.

The Worldwide Leader told several heartbreaking stories about tragic deaths in the families of the players drafted. Some felt ESPN was going over the top with the death stories.

Denver Broncos star Bradley Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was among those who called out ESPN on Twitter.

“I understand everybody has a story & motivation, but ESPN doesn’t have to highlight the worst moment that happens in some of these folks lives. Am I tripping?” he wrote.

I understand everybody has a story & motivation, but ESPN doesn’t have to highlight the worst moment that happens in some of these folks lives. Am I tripping? — Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 24, 2020

Chubb was definitely not alone with this line of thinking. There were countless tweets about this aspect of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage.

I'm not sure I understand the producing philosophy at ESPN to play-up every tragedy/death in each draft pick's life? I think the audience is sophisticated enough to understand this is a big day in their lives–do the viewers need a tragic reason to appreciate the significance? — Travis Lee (@TLee_WMTW) April 24, 2020

ESPN doing a great job tonight of getting people's minds off of the COVID-19 pandemic by mentioning every death that's happened in each draft pick's lifetime — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) April 24, 2020

ESPN has got to get off this death kick. It’s over the top at this point. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) April 25, 2020

Other than the death aspect, though, ESPN did a great job with its 2020 draft coverage and is deservedly getting praised for it.