NFL Star Missed Practice For First Time In Career Today

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sat out Wednesday's practice session with a toe injury.

This was the first practice Taylor has missed in his three-year NFL career.

Taylor is off to a relatively slow start in 2022 despite some sky-high expectations. The 23-year-old running back has less than 75 rushing yards in each of the last two games after collecting 161 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Taylor started all 17 games for the Colts in 2021, leading the league in rushing attempts (332), yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18). He also chipped in 360 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star never missed a game during his three-year collegiate career in Madison.

Taylor is questionable to suit up for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. His status for Thursday's practice should be a telling indicator of his chances to play heading into the weekend.