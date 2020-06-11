NFL Star Reacts To NASCAR’s Banning Of The Confederate Flag

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has quickly gained a number of prominent supporters across sports.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James voiced his support for Wallace earlier on Wednesday. James is a fan of Wallace’s new Black Lives Matter car design.

A standout NFL running back is now a big supporter, too.

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara showed support for Wallace heading into Wednesday night’s race.

Kamara made sure to tune in on Wednesday night. He’s clearly a fan of Wallace’s car design like LeBron.

NASCAR announced prior to Wednesday night’s race that the Confederate flag is banned from all future events. Wallace said on CNN earlier in the week that he’d like to see NASCAR make that move. And the sport followed through.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” NASCAR said.

NASCAR’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is currently on FOX Sports 1.