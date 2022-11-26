NFL Star Received Massive Fine For What He Did Last Weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL's second highest-paid receiver is going to be a little lighter in the pockets after receiving some mail from 345 Park Ave. this weekend.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

The NFL fined Raiders WR Davante Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct – abusive language towards an official in last week’s over the Broncos. Adams was upset about a no-call for a hit by Justin Simmons, who was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Adams torched the Broncos in Las Vegas' 23-16 OT win, catching seven balls for 141 yards and two touchdowns (including the game-winner) to inch ahead of the Broncos in the AFC West standings.

The fine is just the latest in what's been an interesting first year with the Raiders for Adams to say the least.

After never running into much disciplinary action (if any at all) during his time in Green Bay, Adams has had multiple incidents this season. Including being charged with assault after knocking over a cameraman on his way to the tunnel.