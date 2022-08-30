NFL Star Was Reportedly Targeted By 'Violent Street Gang'

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) looks into the crowd while walking off the field following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is dealing with another serious issue outside of his one-year suspension for gambling.

According to ESPN, a violent street gang targeted Ridley and other entertainers and athletes in Atlanta.

A prosecutor said that the gang has been targeting the homes of Ridley and these other athletes. The indictment was filed on Aug. 22 and it charges 26 people with violating Georgia’s anti-gang and racketeering laws.

“What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said via ESPN. "So I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you."

The crimes were committed by a gang called the Drug Rich gang, which emerged about six years ago.

This is a developing story.