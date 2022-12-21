NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago.

However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.

According to a report from Titans insider Paul Kuharsky, Tannehill might be surgery and could be done of the rest of the season.

Ryan Tannehill's second injury to his right ankle suffered in the team's loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday will very likely end his season, multiple sources confirmed. ...Now PaulKuharsky.com has learned his injury could require surgery. Tannehill originally suffered a sprain of the ankle on Oct. 23 against the Colts and missed two games before he returned. Sunday against the Chargers he got clipped as he escaped the pocket and ran for a yard, badly rolling it. He missed only one series.

Losing Tannehill would be a massive blow to the team's playoff chances - if rookie quarterback Malik Willis can get them that far.

This weekend the Titans host the Houston Texans.