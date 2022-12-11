NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game.

White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.

That said, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reports that White headed to the hospital as a precautionary measure to get his ribs injury looked at.

Fans reacted to White's gutsy performance in Week 14.

"BALLS," commented a Jets fan account.

"i’m literally going to cry," another fan said. "We appreciate you so much MW."

"There is no way the Jets let free agent Mike White leave this offseason. I'm ready for the Jimmy G vs. White Guy competition."

"They are saying they’re more impressed with the Jets after this game than before the game and the Jets found their quarterback and the Bills do not want to see Jets in the playoffs."

Hard to imagine White's willingness to lay it all out there won't go a long way in that Jets locker room.