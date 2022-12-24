NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery

Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over.

Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game.

Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week 18, it doesn't seem feasible.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's "unlikely" that Tannehill will even be able to return in the postseason. The veteran quarterback underwent surgery on his high ankle sprain this week.

With Tannehill banged up at the moment, Malik Willis will start at quarterback for the Titans.

Willis has completed just 17-of-38 pass attempts for 177 yards with an interception. He also has 80 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

The rookie quarterback from Liberty sounds confident that he'll look better in his third start of the season.

“Six weeks’ worth of learning,” Willis said, via AL.com. “At the end of the day, I’m just trying to learn something every day, continue to grow and get better.”

The Titans and Texans will kick off this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.