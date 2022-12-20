NFL Superfan Was Reportedly Arrested For Armed Robbery

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as K. C. Wolf attends the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs games, both at Arrowhead Stadium and away, often feature a unique superfan wearing a wolf costume.

This fan, known as ChiefsAholic, has reportedly been arrested for an alleged armed robbery.

ChiefsAholic, who's real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, was reportedly arrested on Friday after police responded to an armed robbery happening at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

Babudar was arrested near the scene with a weapon and a large quantity of cash on his person, per NBCDFW.

The arrest report says Babudar was wearing a mask, but doesn't specify if it was the mask he wears at Kansas City games.

On December 12, ChiefsAholic tweeted that he would be attending this past weekend's Chiefs game in Houston. For obvious reasons, he was unable to attend the Week 15 contest.