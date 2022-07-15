NFL Survey Ranks League's No. 1 Offensive Tackle

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 24: A general view of the inside of Levi's Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers on August 24, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As ESPN continues to unveil its league ranking of the top players at each position in the NFL, Friday saw the list of top offensive tackles released.

There were a number of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections for the league sources to vote on. But in the end, they stuck with the same player they voted on last year: San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

The nine-time Pro Bowler is coming off arguably his best season, earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. Voters saw that as more than sufficient evidence that he's the No. 1 offensive tackle in the league.

The San Francisco 49ers have known that for a while though. Last year they made Williams the highest-paid offensive tackle in the league with a six-year, $138 million contract.

Since joining San Francisco via a 2020 trade with Washington, his former team, he has given the 49ers 29 superb games and two straight Pro Bowl seasons.

Trent Williams was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft after dominating opponents at Oklahoma for several years. In 2012, he made his first of nine Pro Bowls that he would reach over the next decade.

Williams' career nearly ended in 2019 when a cancerous tumor was found on his head. But he recovered and forced his way out of Washington via a trade the following year.

Williams is now the most respected offensive tackle in the league. And through his dominant play on the field and toughness off it, he's more than earned the recognition.