NFL Team Changes Travel Plans Due To Inclement Weather

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Chicago early due to inclement weather conditions in New York.

With heavy snow and frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, the team has decided to travel on Thursday evening.

The team announced its decision with a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

This is far from the Bills' first brush with inclement weather this season. Earlier this year, the team was forced to move its Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. This past weekend, heavy snowfall hit Orchard Park as they took down the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

With Saturday night's snowy win, the Bills clinched the AFC East title. The team is now 11-3 as they head into this weekend's Christmas Eve matchup against the Bears.

The current Saturday forecast in Chicago shows sub 10-degree temperatures and heavy winds. While the Bills may be escaping the heavy snowfall in New York, they're far from avoiding the bitter cold.