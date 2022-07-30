NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis.

The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo.

Don't worry about Campo, though, he's tough.

"For those wondering: Former Cowboys coach Dave Campo is alive and well this morning after getting hit in the shoulder by an errant field goal attempt on Thursday by Andrew Mevis," Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco said.

The Jaguars signed Mevis as an undrafted free agent after the NFL draft to compete with Ryan Santoso, but he struggled over the first few days of camp.

According to a report from ESPN, he pulled two short field goal attempts wide left and pushed one wide right during warm-ups on Thursday morning.

Campo, who works for a local radio show now, was talking to a team official when he was struck in the shoulder by the errant kick.