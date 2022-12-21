NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend.

It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm.

That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days and it's led to Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to develop a "contingency plan" to help the offense deal with the conditions in the windy city.

“It’ll be kind of similar to this week. We’ll do the same thing just so we’re not putting ourselves in tough situations,” Dorsey said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans."

The Bills are no strangers to dealing with tough weather conditions. They just played a game on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins while the snow was falling and won by three, 32-29.

They'll try to improve to 12-3 and stay in the top spot in the AFC when they take on the Bears on Saturday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.