NFL Team Disciplined Players For Drinking Alcohol On Team Flight

On Friday night, the football world learned that a football team disciplined its players for drinking alcohol on a team flight.

According to a new report, the Washington Commanders disciplined "multiple" players after social media videos showed them drinking. Included in those videos was current starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

"The #Commanders disciplined multiple players after social media videos showed them drinking on the flight back from Monday night’s win in Philadelphia," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported.

"Ron Rivera reached out to the league Tuesday morning and addressed it in a team meeting. No NFL discipline coming."

It's unclear what the exact punishment was, but the NFL seems to be pleased.

"The league reviewed the matter this week and we’re satisfied with the discipline administered by the club," the NFL said in a statement.

The NFL reportedly sent a letter threatening significant discipline for teams caught drinking alcohol on team planes or in team facilities.