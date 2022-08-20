NFL Team Executive Jokes About Theory For Tom Brady's Absence

Tom Brady has been away from Tampa Bay training camp for more than a week due to "personal reasons."

Head coach Todd Bowles originally framed this absence as a planned hiatus, but has since said there's "no definitive date" for Brady's return.

With this glaring lack of information, fans and analyst have let their theories about Brady's absence run wild. One of the most out-there theories is that the all-time great QB is participating in the popular Fox talent competition show, "The Masked Singer."

Brady has connections with Fox after signing a future broadcasting deal earlier this year. One Reddit user pointed out the fact that the show has a filming date on August 20, the same date Bowles said Brady would definitely miss.

Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff joked about Brady's rumored appearance on "The Masked Singer" during the Rams-Texans preseason broadcast on Friday night.

“Hopefully Tom Brady will still be on the ‘Masked Singer’ by the time we go to Tampa in November. So, if that’s the case, maybe we’ll have a chance,” he said.

Brady will almost certainly be back when the Bucs face off against the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 9 of the 2022 season.