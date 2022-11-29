NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead of this problem. They're trying to get season-ticket holders to give their tickets to people who would want to watch the Broncos-Rams game.

"The Rams are trying to get ahead of a brewing Christmas Day no-show problem and steer unused season tickets to charities," Fischer wrote.

Fisher said the Rams want the unused tickets to be donated to one of 28 eligible charities.

Those who donate their tickets for the game on Christmas Day will be eligible to win prizes from the Rams' sponsors.

The Broncos-Rams game was supposed to be an intriguing matchup heading into the season.

So far, the Broncos have been a huge disappointment. Russell Wilson has played so poorly that even his own teammates are frustrated with him.

The Rams, meanwhile, have struggled to play championship-caliber football. To make matters worse, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford are hurt.

This underwhelming game featuring the Broncos and Rams will be televised on CBS.