NFL Team Planning To "Move On" From Starting Quarterback After Season

The New York Jets could be parting ways with their No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 draft.

In fact, NFL insider Jay Glazer says the NFL world should "expect" the Jets to "move on" from Zach Wilson at the end of the 2022 season.

"Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season," Glazer said on Fox Sports.

Wilson's 2022 season has been an absolute mess. The second-year quarterback was plagued by injury issues early in the year and eventually lost his starting job to Mike White.

Wilson stepped in as the Jets' starting quarterback in place of an injured White on Thursday night. He completed just 9/18 passes and threw an interception before he was booed of the field by New York's home fans.

Letting Wilson walk at the end of the year would be a tough pill to swallow for the Jets, but it may be time to explore other options at the quarterback position.