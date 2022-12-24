NFL Team Plans To Bench Starting Quarterback If He 'Struggles' Today

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up as Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Commanders won't be very patient with Taylor Heinicke when they face the 49ers this Saturday afternoon.

According to FOX insider Jay Glazer, the Commanders have a plan in place to bench Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz if he struggles.

Heinicke has been leading Washington's offense since Oct. 23. During that span, he has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,693 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The reason the Commanders went to Heinicke is because Wentz suffered an injury to his throwing hand.

In six starts this season, Wentz has 1,489 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Wentz plays this Saturday, it won't be an ideal situation. The 49ers have the best defense in the NFL.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is running a unit that gives up just 15 points per game.

Kickoff for the Commanders-49ers game is at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.