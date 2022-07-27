NFL Team Reportedly Dealing With Water Damage To Their Hotel At Training Camp

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are facing some unforeseen issues at training camp ahead of the 2022 season.

Heavy rains and storms caused water damage in several rooms at the Cardinals' training camp hotel on Monday night, affecting multiple members of the organization.

Approximately 15 rooms assigned to staff were affected, a team spokesperson reportedly told ESPN. No player rooms were affected.

This is the first year the Cardinals are using a new hotel in nearly a decade of training camp action. Instead of the usual Renaissance Hotel in Glendale — which is located across the street from State Farm Stadium — the team is staying a The Wigwam resort eight miles away.

After nine years of staying at the Renaissance, team owner Michael Bidwill decided to switch hotels this season. Bidwill made this decision in part due to a disagreement between the hotel and the NFL on room pricing for the upcoming Super Bowl, per ESPN.